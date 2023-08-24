There are a couple to take note of, as highlighted in bold.

The first ones being for EUR/USD with large ones at 1.0800 and 1.0900-10 being the more significant ones I would say. The former sits near key technical levels as supported by price action yesterday while the latter keeps just below the 100-day moving average of 1.0928 and could be a ceiling for price action as the push and pull continues.

If anything else, the expiries should keep EUR/USD rangebound on the day in between the two figure levels unless there is a catalyst for a push. But given the developments yesterday, we might see some upside potential if bond yields take a further dive in the session ahead.

Besides that, there is the one for USD/JPY at 145.00 which may render price action to be more sticky in and around the figure level. That being said, I would argue that the bond market remains a more important driver at this stage and if yields start moving, expect that to take USD/JPY with it during the day.

