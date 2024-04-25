There is one to take note of for the day, as highlighted in bold.

That being for USD/JPY at the 155.85 level. However, the pair is pretty much playing a different game compared to the rest of the major currencies bloc right now. So, I wouldn't attribute the expiries above to be of much significance really. It's all about the line in the sand shifting and buyers cautiously testing the limits of Japanese officials at the moment.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.