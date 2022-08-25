There is one to take note of, as highlighted in bold.

That being for EUR/USD at parity, which could attract price action to be more anchored around current levels. The dollar is weaker across the board though as risk sentiment picks up on the day. S&P 500 futures are now up 1% and with a better risk mood and positioning play ahead of Jackson Hole, the flows are a key driver presently.

Going back to EUR/USD, the 100-hour moving average at 0.9984 has been breached and with the hold above parity, there is some room to roam in between towards the 200-hour moving average at 1.0075 as well. That might offer some added pushing and pulling before the main event tomorrow.

