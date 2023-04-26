EUR/USD

- 1.0900 (€2.6bn)

- 1.0925-40 (€2.6bn)

- 1.0950 (€2.5bn)

- 1.0955-60 (€1.7bn)

- 1.0970-75 (€1.4bn)

- 1.1000 (€1.5bn)

- 1.1030-45 (€2.1bn)

USD/JPY

- 133.00 ($584m)

- 133.40-50 ($839m)

- 134.00 ($397m)

- 134.40-50 ($500m)

GBP/USD

- 1.2350 (£487m)

- 1.2400-10 (£718m)

USD/CHF

- 0.8925 ($610m)

- 0.8990-00 ($800m)

AUD/USD

- 0.6625-30 (A$589m)

- 0.6650-60 (A$1.2bn)

- 0.6700 (A$839m)

There are quite a number of large ones to take note of, as highlighted in bold.

They are all mostly for EUR/USD and are layered in between 1.0900 through to 1.1000. That is likely to keep price action sitting within the range of 1.0950 to 1.1000, barring any major changes to the risk mood that is. There is also a biggish one around 1.1030-45 and that might keep a lid on things, similar to what we saw in trading yesterday.

There is also a large one for AUD/USD at 0.6650-60 but given the technical developments here, that isn't likely to be much of a factor.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.