There aren't any major expiries to take note of for the day. As such, trading sentiment will remain tough to sort out after the mixed flows from Friday last week. The bond market remains a focus point as noted here.

As for the expiries, please be reminded that I will be updating these on a day-to-day basis. So, while the expiries board may cover up until Wednesday, they are mostly just an indication for the time being.

There are some big expiries for EUR/USD at 1.0700 and 1.0750 today but the technicals suggest that the pair remains caught in and around its 100 and 200-day moving averages above 1.0800 for now.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.