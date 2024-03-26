There are a couple of large ones to be wary of for the day, as highlighted in bold.

The first ones are for EUR/USD, layered at the 1.0860-70 level. That coincides with some technical layers that could keep a lid on price action in the session ahead. Of note, the 100 and 200-hour moving averages at 1.0853-70 now and the 200-day moving average at 1.0872 are the key technical levels to watch. As such, the expiries just adds another layer on top of that now.

Then, there are the ones for AUD/USD at 0.6545-60 today. That rests in and around the 200-day moving average at 0.6550 as well as the 100 and 200-hour moving averages at 0.6548-56 currently. As such, the expiries will function similarly as for EUR/USD above. They are likely to help add another layer in keeping a lid on price action, until they roll off later.

