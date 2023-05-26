There is just one to take note of, as highlighted in bold.

That being for EUR/USD near 1.0800, which adds to technical resistance and offers at the figure level as well as the 100-day moving average at 1.0815. That might come into play if we do see a notable rebound in price action in the session ahead, although I would wager such a move as being unlikely.

Similarly, there are also large expiries around 1.0650-65 but sellers will have to breach 1.0700 first to bring that into play. There aren't any technical significance to that particular region, so it's not much unless the downside momentum in EUR/USD gathers pace.

Besides that, there is also a decent one for USD/JPY at 140.00 but the technical/psychological significance of that level in itself already holds much weight. So, just be wary that it will be a key level for dollar bulls to try and breach before the end of the week.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.