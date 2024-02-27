There are a couple to take note of for the day, as highlighted in bold.

The first ones are for EUR/USD at 1.0850-65, which could see price action be more sticky in the session ahead. The offers lined up at 1.0900 are also likely to keep any upside momentum intact for now.

Then, there is the one for USD/JPY at 150.00 which should help to limit any downside push on the day. The bond market sentiment will also factor into the equation here but so far, the pair has been comfortable above the figure level.

There are also expiries for GBP/USD today at 1.2643-50 but they should not factor too much into the equation. The pair continues to hold above its 100-hour moving average, seen at 1.2660 currently, and that is the more important near-term level to watch.

Lastly, there are some large ones for AUD/USD near 0.6600 and that should limit any major upside plays before rolling off later in the day. In any case, the confluence of the 100 and 200-day moving averages at 0.6551-60 will also limit any upside action for now.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.