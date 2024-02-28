There are some big ones to watch out for, as highlighted in bold. But first, please take note that the expiries for Thursday and Friday are just a tentative indication. The notional amounts could very well differ from what I have from the source, as it has not been updated as of late. For betterment, I will update the list either later today or on the day itself to provide a better look at the expiries and key levels in play.

Going back to today's expiries, the first ones are relatively huge for EUR/USD. They are layered at 1.0850-65 so that should keep price action more limited on the session just below that. The confluence of the 100 and 200-day moving averages at 1.0819-27 will also attract some interest, so keep an eye out for that.

Then, there is one for USD/JPY at the 151.00 mark. And barring any technical breakout in 10-year Treasury yields, the expiries should help to put a ceiling on any bids for the time being.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.