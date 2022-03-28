There isn't anything significant on the board for today but considering the action in USD/JPY, it is interesting to take note of the lack of meaningful expiries around current spot levels.

That perhaps is also helping to exacerbate the sizable moves as price hits the 125.00 level today. And there is little for traders to really "hang on to" amid the price action at the moment.

The figure level is helping to limit gains as mentioned earlier, acting as a natural resistance with profit-taking activity also in the works. But given how bond yields are staying poised, it is tough to turn the other cheek just yet.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.