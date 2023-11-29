There are some large expiries on the board today but none of which that are really sitting close to the current spot price to be of much impact I would say. In any case, trading sentiment today will largely be driven by the bond market and with Treasury yields set for heavier declines, that will also likely drive the dollar lower; all else being equal. That will be the more important factor at play for major currencies going into the session ahead.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.