There is just one to take note of on the day, as highlighted in bold.

That being for EUR/USD at the 1.0870 level. But one can argue that the expiries from 1.0850-60 are also ones that can offer some stickiness when layered together. That is all likely to help limit upside price action, at least for European trading.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.