EUR/USD

- 1.0950 (€390m)

- 1.0995-00 (€762m)

- 1.1030-40 (€718m)

- 1.1100 (€833m)

USD/JPY

- 136.70-80 ($788m)

GBP/USD

- 1.2600-05 (£355m)

AUD/USD

- 0.6650 (A$464m)

- 0.6675-80 (A$697m)

There isn't anything notable on the expiries board for today. As such, the market focus will continue to revolve around the Fed and ahead of the Wall Street open, we'll have to see how regional banks and equities sentiment fare in the lead up to the main event.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.