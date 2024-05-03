There are a couple to take note of, as highlighted in bold.

The first ones are for EUR/USD seen at 1.0700 and 1.0750. The expiries there should help to keep price action in range in the session ahead, at least until we get to the US non-farm payrolls. But keep in mind that the dollar is leaning on the softer side for now, but the data later is what will have the final say before the weekend.

Then, there is the one for AUD/USD at 0.6600. For today, the 100-day moving average at 0.6580 is still the key one to watch in the big picture. But the expiries could help to limit any outstretched advance before we get to the US data releases later.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.