There aren't any major expiries to take note of on the day. As such, trading sentiment will rely more on the overall risk mood and also the action in the bond market. On the latter, 10-year yields in the US are falling after the Treasury quarterly refunding estimate here yesterday.

Yields are now down to 4.043% and cracking below the 200-day moving average of 4.089%. And that could keep some pressure on the dollar, especially USD/JPY, as we gear towards the Fed tomorrow.

