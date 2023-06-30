There is just a couple to take note of, as highlighted in bold. And they are both for EUR/USD as we look towards the end of June trading.

The expiries are sitting close by to one another at 1.0900 to 1.0940-45, so put together alongside the 100 and 200-hour moving averages at 1.0915-25 and they could act as a bit of a defensive layer in keeping any upside move in check before rolling off.

The dollar remains in a decent spot as seen yesterday, so we might not see the expiries come into play but it is something worth noting.

Besides that, it goes without saying that the 145.00 threshold in USD/JPY is also a major one to watch as it starts to draw in the debate if, when and where Japan might intervene.

