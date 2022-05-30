There isn't much on the board to take note of for the day and with it being a US holiday, there isn't much interest for the most part as such.

There will be a mammoth set of expiries for EUR/USD at 1.0590-00 tomorrow but that is quite a distance from the current spot level, so it may not be of much significance despite the size. There's also a relatively large one for GBP/USD at 1.2550 and 1.2645 to look out for, rolling off tomorrow as well.

Besides that, there are a few others to look at here and there across the week but we'll take it as the day comes. Keep in mind month-end trading will also be a factor tomorrow.

