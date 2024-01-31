There is just one to take note of on the day, as highlighted in bold.

That being for USD/CAD at the 1.3400 mark. So far, bids at the figure level are also playing a role in limiting the recent downside in the pair. As such, the expiries will add to a defensive layer in keeping price action intact before rolling off later in the day.

However, eyes will stay on the bond market, oil prices, and ADP employment data in the session(s) to come. Those will also be key factors influencing price action besides the expiries above.

