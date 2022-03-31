Just a couple to take note of, as highlighted in bold.

There are large ones on either side of the current spot price for EUR/USD at 1.1100 and 1.1200, so that could keep price action more sticky although buyers are arguably still more poised on a break to four-week highs from yesterday.

Besides that, there is a large one for AUD/USD at 0.7500 which could help to keep a lid on price action before rolling off. That said, we are seeing a battle between buyers and sellers in and around the key hourly moving averages @ 0.7479-07. A break below that could see sellers start to resume near-term control to test minor support around 0.7456-66.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.