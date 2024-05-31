There is arguably just one to take note of, as highlighted in bold.

I would thought that there'd be more but evidently, that is not to be the case this month-end. There are a host of expiries layered for EUR/USD around 1.0845-00 though. But the more relevant ones are closer towards the upper end and might not factor into play in the session ahead.

In any case, the pair is still very much confined between 1.0800 to 1.0900 with added downside support from here.

Going back to the expiries, the one for AUD/USD at 0.6600 is the only one of note on the board. Alongside bids at the figure level in the last week or so, that will at least keep a floor on price action before we get to the US PCE price data later.

