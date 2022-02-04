Just one in particular to really take note of in my view, as highlighted in bold.

But even then, this one for EUR/USD at 1.1400 might not offer too much considering that the break above the 100-day moving average @ 1.1428 remains a more pivotal level to be mindful about.

Meanwhile, there are some biggish ones for USD/CAD on the board as well but I don't see them coming into play all too much considering the price levels at the moment.

