There aren't any significant major expiries to take note of for today. But if anything else, just be wary of some modest-sized ones for EUR/USD at the 1.0890-00 level. That could help to lock price action a bit more in European morning trade, before we get to US trading later.

Otherwise, all eyes will stay on the bond market and overall risk mood to see how that drives FX sentiment. On the data front, the US JOLTS job openings will be the one to watch later in the day.

