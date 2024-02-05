There is just one to take note of, as highlighted in bold.

That being for USD/JPY at the 148.00 mark. However, it isn't a level which holds much technical significance at the moment although there might be some bids lined up there on the day. As such, it could help to keep price action above the figure level in the session ahead at least. That is so long as the bond market also continues to play ball as it is doing at the moment.

Besides that, the expiries board seems a little thin this week with only a bunch for USD/CAD coming up on Friday. That coincides with the release of the Canadian jobs report.

