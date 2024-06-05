There are just a couple to take note of on the day, as highlighted in bold.

The first ones are for EUR/USD, layered between 1.0855 through to 1.0900 on the day. The expiries there are likely to keep price action more contained, before we get to the US ADP employment change later.

Then, there is also one for USD/JPY at the 155.30 level. But this isn't one that offers much technical significance, so the expiries may not factor too much into the equation. That especially as the pair is largely more driven by the bond market and overall risk mood for this week.

