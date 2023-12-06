There is just one to take note of, as highlighted in bold.

That being for EUR/USD at the 1.0800 mark, which could act as a bit of a magnet for price action considering the lack of appetite we're seeing so far today. The pair is still sitting within a 13 pips range only between 1.0788 and 1.0801 currently and there won't be much on the agenda in European trading to shake things up as well.

Overall trading sentiment will still rely more on the bond market and risk moves but all else being equal, the expiries could hold price action to be more sticky near the figure level before rolling off later.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.