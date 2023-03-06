There are a couple to take note of, as highlighted in bold.

The first being for GBP/USD at the 1.2050-60 region, which could help to limit any potential gains on the day before rolling off. That could see the range for the day caught between that and support closer to its 100 and 200-day moving averages at 1.1990 and 1.1910 respectively.

Then, there is the one for AUD/USD at 0.6775-85 which sits close to its 200-day moving average at 0.6787 currently. That might help to limit any short-term upside in the pair, alongside last week's high of 0.6784.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.