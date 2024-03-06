There are a couple of big ones to watch out for on the day, as highlighted in bold.

That being for EUR/USD at around the 1.0840 to 1.0875 levels. The layers of expiries there could keep price action more sticky on the session, that especially with little else to work with until we get to the ADP employment report later. Besides that, euro traders might also be more tentative in anticipation of the ECB tomorrow.

Looking at the technicals, the confluence of the 100 and 200-day moving averages in EUR/USD at 1.0830-34 is also likely to help limit any material downside play for now.

