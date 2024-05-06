There are a couple to take note of, as highlighted in bold.

The first one being for EUR/USD at 1.0750, so that could hold price action from veering off too far during the session. But with the dollar pressured, it could also act as a minor floor before rolling off later in the day.

Then, there is the one for USD/JPY at the 154.00 level. That is where buyers are also lurking at the moment, after the move higher in Asia trading. As much as the expiries might factor in here, the psychological factor remains the key driver of the pair at the moment. So, keep that in mind.

And lastly, there is one for AUD/USD at 0.6625 so that could also hold price action from running too aggressively at the key resistance region of 0.6635-50. That at least for European trading, with the risk mood still looking a bit more muted so far today.

