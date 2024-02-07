There is just one to take note of for the day, as highlighted in bold.

That being for EUR/USD at the 1.0725 level. The price action so far today might not be suggestive of one to see the expiries come into play. However, it does run near the December low of 1.0723 - which is a key support level to watch. So, just in case we do see a downside draft, the expiries could factor in to keep price afloat before rolling off. But it is unlikely I would say as markets look more tepid at the moment.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.