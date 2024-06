There are a few to take note of on the day, as highlighted in bold.

Again, they are for EUR/USD and layered between 1.0875 through to 1.0900. Given that markets are largely waiting on the US jobs report later, the expiries here will help to act as goalposts in keeping EUR/USD price action more in range in the session ahead. After, it all depends on the reaction to the non-farm payrolls data.

