There are a couple to take note of, as highlighted in bold.

The first one being for EUR/USD at the 1.0725 level. It isn't one that holds much technical significance but could play a role in keeping price action more sticky if we do see more of a downside shove later in the session. The dollar is keeping a little firmer for now, so the expiries could factor into play as such.

Then, there is the one for USD/CAD at the 1.3700 level. It coincides with the confluence of the 100 and 200-hour moving averages at 1.3690-99 currently. And that could help limit an upside push in the session ahead at least, until the expiries roll off. But a lot of it will depend on general dollar sentiment as well, so keep that in mind.

