There are a couple to take note of, as highlighted in bold.

Both may come into play somewhat similarly, that is if there is a bit of a dollar pullback today. The first being for EUR/USD at 1.0560-65, which could limit any bounce in the pair. The other is for USD/JPY at 137.00, acting as a comparable support in case the dollar gains ease. But for now, it's not likely to be the case as the greenback remains firm in the aftermath of Powell's hawkish remarks yesterday.

As such, the expiries noted may not really come into play.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.