FX option expiries for Monday, 19 June 2023, at the 10am New York cut

EUR/USD

1.0900 EUR887.9mn

1.0840 EUR793.4mn

USD/CNY

7.1100 USD400mn

USD/CAD

1.3458 USD350mn

NZD/USD

0.6280 NZD379mn

---

