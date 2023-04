EUR/USD

1.0760 EUR1.81bn

1.0800 EUR1.42bn

1.0600 EUR1.35bn

USD/JPY

130.00 USD1.83bn

133.00 USD1.07bn

AUD/USD

0.6625 AUD672mn

0.6773 AUD450mn

USD/CAD

1.3400 USD465mn

GBP/USD

none even remotely close

EUR/GBP

0.8890 EUR536.6mn

