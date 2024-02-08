Data from the UK's Royal Institution of Chartered Survey's (RICS) on January house prices showed new buyer enquiries were at their strongest in almost two years:
Measure of house prices rose to -18%, its highest since October 2022
- expected -25%
- from -29% in December
RICS analysis comments:
- "The UK housing market has seen a continued improvement in buyer activity through the early part of the year, supported by the recent easing in mortgage interest rates
- Although sales volumes through much of the year ahead are likely to remain relatively subdued compared to the longer-term average, the outlook has now turned modestly brighter on a consistent basis over the past few survey reports."