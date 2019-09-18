A Fed dots "who's who" says another rate cut this year

Here is a different response to the Federal Open Market Committee today, not hawkish!

Via Dr. Shane Oliver, Head of Investment Strategy & Chief Economist at AMP Capital here in Australia (bolding mine):

Little change to forecasts

but taking out more insurance against trade war & slower global growth

Dot plot sees no more cuts this year, but 7 dots do & that likely includes Powell, Clarissa & William & mostly voters ..so we still see another cut by year end











Oliver with eyes on the big guns on the FOMC. his is not the only take like this on the meeting.



