Ahead of Fed Powell's press conference - a sneak preview from RBNZ's Orr

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand  cut its cash rate well prior to the other global central banks. Greg was right on it:

Later:
Comments now from Reserve Bank of New Zealand  Governor Orr:
  • not contemplating negative interest rate at this point
  • says negative impact of coronavirus on NZ economy is and will continue to be significant
  • says NZ financial system remains sound and major financial institutions well liquidised and solid
  • says it will very much be a case of monetary and fiscal policy working together
  • says, on negative rates, most effective tool at this time will be large scale asset purchases
  •  says not all banks are ready for negative interest rates
  • expecting growth and inflation to be lower
  • virus is expected to have a sever impact on our people and our economy



