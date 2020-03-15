Ahead of Fed Powell's press conference - a sneak preview from RBNZ's Orr

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand cut its cash rate well prior to the other global central banks. Greg was right on it:

Later:



Comments now from Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Orr:

not contemplating negative interest rate at this point

says negative impact of coronavirus on NZ economy is and will continue to be significant

says NZ financial system remains sound and major financial institutions well liquidised and solid

says it will very much be a case of monetary and fiscal policy working together

says, on negative rates, most effective tool at this time will be large scale asset purchases

says not all banks are ready for negative interest rates

expecting growth and inflation to be lower

virus is expected to have a sever impact on our people and our economy

























