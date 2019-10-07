Ahead of the FOMC minutes this week, a forecast of an October rate cut

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

UBS are citing the US slowdown to potentially arrive sooner than expected

  • Which, they say, opens the door to a Fed funds rate cut in October.
(Federal Open Market Committee meeting is October 29 and 30)

Citing trade tension with China -  a substantial shock to the economy - tariffs causing a slump in private demand
  • tarfifs weakening employment in manufacturing, retail
Following that the bank expects further cuts in:
  • January, March and June 2020
  • And also say that due to the run of recent data there is risk is to the downside for the Fed to cut more.
ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose