Another bank says to expect further rate cut from the RBNZ, in November
ANZ on the Reserve Bank of New Zealand :
- ANZ continue to expect a further 25bp cut in November
- RBNZ cut the New Zealand cash rate by 50bps, bigger than expected
- NZD under 0.6450, big drop on the surprise from the RBNZ