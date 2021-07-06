Another NZ bank forecasts an RBNZ rate hike in November
Westpac is forecasting a Reserve Bank of New Zealand cash rate hike in November 2021
- then follow-up hikes in February and May of 2022
- and then more tightening over following years
The barrage of RBNZ/NZD/ QSBA New Zealand posts from yesterday:
In bringing forward its forecast for an RBNZ rate hike in November, BNZ says the time to hike is now
BNZ now forecast the REBNZ to hike its cash rate in November 2021
Heads up for NZD traders - the next RBNZ Monetary Policy Review is July 14
More on NZ banks calling RBNZ rate hikes sooner (ASB forecasting November this year)
ANZ in New Zealand are also calling for RBNZ rate hikes sooner
NZD/USD on the rise after the QSBO and ASB's RBNZ cash rate hike call
NZ bank ASB forecasts the RBNZ hiking its cash rate in November this year
New Zealand QSBO for Q2 2021, business confidence headline 7% (vs. -13% prior)
NZD traders - heads up for the GDT dairy auction coming up Tuesday London time