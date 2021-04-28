Another quick FOMC preview (decision due Wednesday 28 April 2021)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

The Federal Reserve Federal Open Market Committee meeting announcement is due Wednesday 28 April:

  • statement at 1800 GMT
  • Powell press conference at 1830GMT
 A real quick snippet via Merrill Lynch:

  • we expect Chair Powell and the FOMC to give a more positive view of the economy but reiterate that risks remain from the virus and further progress is needed before a shift in policy.

