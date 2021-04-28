Another quick FOMC preview (decision due Wednesday 28 April 2021)
The Federal Reserve Federal Open Market Committee meeting announcement is due Wednesday 28 April:
- statement at 1800 GMT
- Powell press conference at 1830GMT
- we expect Chair Powell and the FOMC to give a more positive view of the economy but reiterate that risks remain from the virus and further progress is needed before a shift in policy.
