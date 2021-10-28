ANZ forecasts the RBA to hike in H2 of 2023
ANZ on their Reserve Bank of Australia rate hike projection:
- see the RBA as bringing forward the likely timing of the first rates move to the second half of 2023 on an upward revision to its inflation and wages forecasts
Earlier RBA posts today:
- AUD - Westpac say again they expect the RBA to hike the cash rate in February 2023
- RBA Dep Gov Debelle says aim of monetary policy is to generate higher inflation
PBOC injects 200bn yuan via 7-day reverse repos. Fourth consecutive day.
100bn RRs mature today. Second day running.
thus net 100bn injection in open market operations for the day. Second day running.