ANZ forecasts the RBA to hike in H2 of 2023

ANZ on their Reserve Bank of Australia rate hike projection:

  • see the RBA as bringing forward the likely timing of the first rates move to the second half of 2023 on an upward revision to its inflation and wages forecasts
