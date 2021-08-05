Atlanta Fed GDPNow estimate for Q3 growth dips to 6.1% from 6.3%

Atlanta Fed GDPNow growth forecast



The Atlanta Fed GDPNow estimate for Q3 growth dipped to 6.1% from 6.3%. In their own words:





The GDPNow model estimate for real GDP growth (seasonally adjusted annual rate) in the third quarter of 2021 is 6.1percent on August 5, down from 6.3 percent on August 2. After recent releases from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, the U.S. Census Bureau, and the Institute for Supply Management, the nowcasts of third-quarter real personal consumption expenditures growth and third-quarter real gross private domestic investment growth decreased from 3.9 percent and 28.0 percent, respectively, to 3.8 percent and 26.5 percent, respectively, and the nowcast of the contribution of the change in real net exports to third-quarter real GDP growth decreased from -1.36 percentage points to -1.39 percentage points.

The next estimate will come on Friday after the US jobs report.





