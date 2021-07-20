Atlanta Fed GDPNow forecast for 2Q GDP rises marginally to 7.6% from 7.5%

Atlanta Fed GDP forecasts for 2Q





The GDPNow model estimate for real GDP growth (seasonally adjusted annual rate) in the second quarter of 2021 is 7.6percent on July 20, up from 7.5 percent on July 16. After this morning's housing starts report from the U.S. Census Bureau, the nowcast of second-quarter real residential investment growth increased from -8.7 percent to -8.1 percent.

The next release will be on July 27.





The NY Fed model in contrast forecasts growth of 4.21% in it's recent estimate (released on Friday). The NY Fed model in contrast forecasts growth of 4.21% in it's recent estimate (released on Friday).

The Atlanta Fed is out with their most recent model forecast for 2Q GDP growth. In their own words: