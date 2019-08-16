Atlanta GDPNow tracker for 3Q growth remains unchanged at 2.2%

3Q GDP tracker from the Atlanta Fed









In their own words:

The GDPNow model estimate for real GDP growth (seasonally adjusted annual rate) in the third quarter of 2019 is 2.2 percent on August 16, unchanged from August 15 after rounding. After this morning's new residential construction report from the U.S. Census Bureau, the nowcast of third-quarter real residential investment growth increased from -1.2 percent to 0.7 percent.

The next estimate will be on Monday, August 26



Later today the NY Fed will release their latest estimate for the third quarter. Last Friday it was at 1.6%.

