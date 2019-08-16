Atlanta GDPNow tracker for 3Q growth remains unchanged at 2.2%

The Atlanta Fed GDPNow tracker for the 3Q remain unchanged at 2.2% vs 2.2% released just yesterday (was up from 1.9% from August 8th). 

In their own words:

The GDPNow model estimate for real GDP growth (seasonally adjusted annual rate) in the third quarter of 2019 is 2.2 percent on August 16, unchanged from August 15 after rounding. After this morning's new residential construction report from the U.S. Census Bureau, the nowcast of third-quarter real residential investment growth increased from -1.2 percent to 0.7 percent.

The next estimate will be on Monday, August 26

Later today the NY Fed will release their latest estimate for the third quarter. Last Friday it was at 1.6%.



