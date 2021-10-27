AUD traders - heads up for 0015 GMT and whether the RBA will be buying bonds
Last week the Reserve Bank of Australia bought April 2024 Australian government bonds to defend their 0.1% yield target.
The Bank had been absent the market for a long time, which allowed the yield to climb to circa 0.17%.
Yields have risen again, very notably since yesterday's CPI data:
ps. Plenty of discussion about locally this morning in Australia that the RBA will drop its QE program by February 2022. This would be a bit of a surprise, but not nearly so much as after last night when the Bank of Canada binned its QE program immediately.