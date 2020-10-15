AUD traders - here is what is coming up from the RBA next week
Governor Lowe provided some volatility for Australian financial markets yesterday with his speech, summary here:
There is plenty more to come from the Reserve Bank of Australia next week, for the diary:
Tuesday 20 October
- Reserve Bank Assistant Governor (Financial Markets) Chris Kent speaks at the IFR Australia roundtable webinar at 10am Sydney time (2300GMT on Monday 19 October)
- Minutes of the Reserve Bank Board’s October monetary policy meeting at 11.30am Sydney time (0030GMT).
Thursday 22 October
- Reserve Bank Deputy Governor, Guy Debelle, speech: “The future of global code”, at FX Week Australia 2020 at 9.30am Sydney time (2230GMT)
Lowe, Debelle, Kent (red arrow).