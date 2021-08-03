AUD/NZD lower ahead of the RBA policy announcement later today

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Given the new wave COVID-19 outbreaks and associated lockdowns in Australia the Reserve Bank of Australia is expected to take a more dovish tack.

Perhaps even increasing its bond-buying program:

AUD has slipped against the New Zealand dollar, check out the daily chart since the better news on the NZ economy and the bringing forward of taper and hike expectations:
