AUD/NZD lower ahead of the RBA policy announcement later today
Given the new wave COVID-19 outbreaks and associated lockdowns in Australia the Reserve Bank of Australia is expected to take a more dovish tack.
Perhaps even increasing its bond-buying program:
- AUD to come under selling pressure if the RBA announces today that it delays tapering
- RBA monetary policy meeting Tuesday 03 August 2021 - preview
AUD has slipped against the New Zealand dollar, check out the daily chart since the better news on the NZ economy and the bringing forward of taper and hike expectations: