Australia press reports the first QE from the RBA could be to give banks cheap loans

Reserve Bank of Australia more likely to buy bank and mortgage bonds to lower borrowing costs, rather than government debt.

Report in the local press - Australian Financial Review on Treasury's internal government advice analysing "unconventional monetary policy"

Treasury warned Josh Frydenberg that bank profit margins will be "squeezed" by the Reserve Bank of Australia's ultra-low interest rates

raised the possibility of the RBA offering cheap funding to banks, buying their bonds or via direct lending

This would compensate for the "intense pressure" on profit margins and ensure lower borrowing costs flowed through to the economy



