Earlier on in the session I gave a heads up to watch what the RBA did (or didn't do) with this bond today:

And then on what the RBA didn't do!

RBA not buying April 2024 Australian government bonds today The target for this bond is a yield of 0.1%. The Reserve Bank of Australia has thrown in the towel on defending this level, the yield has rocketed to 0.5% since the non-action from the Reserve Bank of Australia.





The AUD did not go higher with the yield but is finding some bids now: